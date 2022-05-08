IPL 2022: Devon Conway, Moeen Ali shine as Chennai Super Kings crush Delhi Capitals by 91 runs
Sent in to bat, CSK posted 208 for 6 with Devon Conway top-scoring with a 49-ball 87. In reply, DC were all out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 25 off 20 balls.
1/8
Chennai Super Kings celebrate their win against Delhi Capitals during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Moeen Ali of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Moeen Ali registered his second best figures (3/13) in IPL. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant bats during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Mitchell Marsh top scored for DC (25 off 20 balls) while Pant scored 21 off 11 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Simarjeet Singh of the Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of KS Bharat of Delhi Capitals during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Simarjeet and Dwayne Bravo got two each. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings bats during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 8 May, 2022. Dhoni scored unbeaten 21 off 8 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Devon Conway of the Chennai Super Kings during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Nortje was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/42. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings fist bump during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.Conway top-scored with a 49-ball 87 while Gaikwad and Shivam Dube contributed 41 and 32 respectively. Sportzpics for IPL