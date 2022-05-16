IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals get the better of Punjab Kings to surge into top-four
Check out photos from the IPL 2022 league match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' David Warner in the very first ball of the match. PBKS won the toss and opted to field in their IPL 2022 match against DC. Sportzpics
Few of the DC batters got off to starts but failed to convert. Mitchell Marsh stood out among their batters with a 48-ball knock of 63. Sportzpics
Arshdeep Singh collected three wickets to finish with figures of 3/37. DC finished with a total of 159/7. Sportzpics
Jonny Bairstow (28) got off to a start in the chase but was dismissed in the fourth over. Sportzpics
Shardul Thakur struck twice in the sixth over of the chase, removing Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan. Sportzpics
Jitesh Sharma played a valiant knock of 44 but that was not enough as PBKS fell short by 17 runs. Sportzpics