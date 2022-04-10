IPL 2022: DC's mammoth 215-run total throws KKR out of gear in 44-run loss
Invited to bat, Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals piled up a commendable 215 for 5.
David Warner of Delhi Capitals reacting after getting out during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
David Warner of Delhi Capitals and Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Prithvi Shaw scored a 51 in 29 balls. Sportzpics
Shreyas Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders hitting a four during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Umesh Yadav of the Kolkata Knight Riders during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals takes the catch of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders and celebrates with team during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022. Photo by SAMUEL RAJKUMAR / Sportzpics for IPL
Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders hitting a four during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL