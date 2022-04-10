IPL 2022: DC's mammoth 215-run total throws KKR out of gear in 44-run loss

7/8

Shardul Thakur of Delhi Capitals takes the catch of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders and celebrates with team during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022. Photo by SAMUEL RAJKUMAR / Sportzpics for IPL