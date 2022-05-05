IPL 2022: David Warner, Rovman Powell shine as DC defeat SRH by 21 runs

7/8

Nicholas Pooran of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals during Match 50 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Thursday. The ninth over yielded 23 runs and one wicket, that of Pant (26 off 16) who hit three successive sixes and one four off Gopal. Pant, however, dragged the last delivery of the over on to his stumps. Sportzpics for IPL