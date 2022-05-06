IPL 2022: David, Sams lead MI to glory in thriller against GT
After a historic lull, Mumbai Indians bounced back strong against table toppers Gujarat Titans with a stunning display of balanced play and a super clinical last over by Daniel Sams
1/8
Mumbai Indians players the moment they won the match against Gujarat Titans after what can definitely be termed a rollercoaster ride. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Daniel Sams celebrates after delivering the last ball of the innings as Mumbai Indians won stolidly by a whisker of 5 runs. Nine runs were required off the last over but Sams conceded only three by bowling a stellar over. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Rohit Sharma scored a 43 off 28 balls before falling prey to an lbw on a delivery by Rashid Khan. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha appeal successfully for Rohit Sharma's wicket. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan cumulatively scored 88 runs in 57 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
Pradeep Sangwan (right) celebrates the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Tim David struck an impressive 44 (not out) off 21 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill put up 107 runs in 76 balls. Sportzpics for IPL