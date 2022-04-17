IPL 2022: David Miller's inspired batting display helps GT get the better of CSK
David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as Gujarat Titans chased down the target of 169 with a ball to spare.
David Miller of Gujarat Titans celebrates after wining Match 29 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94 as GT chased down the total with one ball to spare. Sportzpics for IPL
Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Alzarri Joseph of Gujarat Titans during Match 29 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Bravo took 3 wickets for 23. Sportzpics for IPL
Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during Match 29 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Stand-in skipper for the game, Rashid slammed a 21-ball 40. Sportzpics for IPL
Maheesh Theekshana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans during Match 29 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Theekshana picked 2 for 24. Sportzpics for IPL
Captain of Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during Match 29 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. A late onslaught by skipper Jadeja (22 not out off 12 balls) and Shivam Dube (19) helped CSK close in on 170. Sportzpics for IPL
Gujarat Titans players celebrate the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings during Match 29 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Rayudu gave a sitter to Vijay Shankar at sweeper-cover off Joseph's (2/34) delivery after scoring 46 in 31 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after scoring a fifty during Match 29 of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating half-century as Chennai Super Kings posted 169 for five. Sportzpics for IPL
Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Robin Uthappa of Chennai Super Kings during Match 29 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Shami picked 1 for 20, Sportzpics for IPL