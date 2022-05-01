IPL 2022: CSK hand SRH 13-run loss to collect third win of season
CSK returns to winning ways as MS Dhoni takes over captaincy with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway providing impetus in the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Sunday.
1/7
Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a sublime 99, while Devon Conway smashed a quickfire 85 to guide Chennai Super Kings to an imposing 202 for two against Sunrisers Hyderabad in CSK's 13-run in match 46 of IPL 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics
2/7
Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), struggling for runs throughout the season, finally came to light with a sparkling innings that was filled with six maximums and as many fours. Sportzpics
3/7
Gaikwad was ably supported by Conway, who made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls in a 182-run opening stand that made SRH skipper Kane Williamson regret his decision to bowl first. Sportzpics
4/7
Gaikwad agonisingly missed out on his hundred by a run as T Natarajan's cleverly bowled slow delivery saw the opener fail to clear the backward point fielder. Sportzpics
5/7
<br />In reply, SRH fell short, reaching 189 for 6 in 20 overs despite a good start provided by openers Williamson (47) and Abhishek Sharma (39). Sportzpics
6/7
The match also saw an auspicious return of MS Dhoni as CSK captain, who was spot on with his fielding placement and bowling changes as CSK bowlers responded better in the death overs. Sportzpics
7/7
Mukesh Chowdhary was standout bowler for CSK as he picked four wickets, including Williamson and 50-up Nichlos Pooran, who put a late fight to chase down the daunting total. Sportzpics