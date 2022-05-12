IPL 2022: CSK fall prey to MI’s clinical bowling performance amid controversy over power outage
Opting to bowl, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running though the MS Dhoni-led side's top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare
Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians after dismissing Devon Conway. Conway wanted a DRS but could not avail one due to power failure at the Wankhede. Sams bowled a brilliant 4 overs wherein he conceded just 16 runs and took 3 wickets. Sportzpics for IPL
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad who went back to the dugout after scoring 7 runs. Sportzpics for IPL
CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the most consistent during the innings, scoring 36*(33). Sportzpics for IPL
The scoreboard during the first innings when CSK was at the crease. Sportzpics for IPL
Mukesh Choudhary picked up 3 wickets while giving away only 23 runs. Sportzpis for IPL
Tilak Varma and Tim David won the match by putting up 34* and 16* respectively. Sportzpics for IPL