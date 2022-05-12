IPL 2022: CSK fall prey to MI’s clinical bowling performance amid controversy over power outage

Opting to bowl, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running though the MS Dhoni-led side's top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare

FirstCricket Staff May 12, 2022 23:32:10 IST