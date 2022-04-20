IPL 2022: COVID-hit Delhi Capitals demolish listless Punjab Kings by nine wickets

1/8

David Warner of Delhi Capitals celebrates his half century during Match 32 of the IPL 2022 between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Warner (60 not out off 30 balls) and Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20) got DC off to a flying start, ensuring Delhi cantered to victory in 10.3 overs. Sportzpics for IPL