IPL 2022: Clinical RR produce all-round display to come out on top against KKR
Check out photos from the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
1/6
Yuzvendra Chahal collected five wickets to finish with figures of 5/40 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. Sportzpics
2/6
Jos Buttler responded strongly after RR were put into bat. The RR opener slammed 103 off just 61 balls to take his team to 217/5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics
3/6
After losing Sunil Narine early, Aaron Finch produced an important knock of 58 off just 28 balls. He was involved in a 107-run stand with KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer. for the second wicket. Sportzpics
4/6
Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock of 85 but that would go in vain for KKR later on in the match. Sportzpics
5/6
West Indian Obed McCoy played a crucial role towards the end of the match. With KKR needing 11 to win off six balls, McCoy made sure Kolkata would not cross the finish line as he removed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav inside three balls to finish the match. Sportzpics
6/6
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate their seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics