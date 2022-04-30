IPL 2022: Clinical GT produce all-round show to cross the finish line against RCB
After failing multiple times, Virat Kohli finally came out out of a prolonged slump in form by registering his first IPL fifty in 14 matches, including nine this season
1/7
Virat Kohli celebrates a much cherished half century after two consecutive golden ducks. He scored 58 runs in 53 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
2/7
Rahul Tewatia reacts after Gujarat Titans wins the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics for IPL
3/7
Rajat Patidar celebrates his 50. Sportzpics for IPL
4/7
Rashid Khan gestures after taking Dinesh Karthik's wicket. Sportzpics for IPL
5/7
Wriddhiman runs between wickets. He scored a 29 in 22 balls before being dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Sportzpics for IPL
6/7
Faf du Plessis fields during the GT vs RCB match. Sportzpics for IPL
7/7
Rahul Tewatia and David Miller stitched together an 82 off 49 ball partnership to see Gujarat Titans over the finish line. Sportzpics for IPL