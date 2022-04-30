Photos

IPL 2022: Clinical GT produce all-round show to cross the finish line against RCB

After failing multiple times, Virat Kohli finally came out out of a prolonged slump in form by registering his first IPL fifty in 14 matches, including nine this season

FirstCricket Staff April 30, 2022 19:59:53 IST
Virat Kohli celebrates a much cherished half century after two consecutive golden ducks. He scored 58 runs in 53 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Rahul Tewatia reacts after Gujarat Titans wins the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics for IPL
Rajat Patidar celebrates his 50. Sportzpics for IPL
Rashid Khan gestures after taking Dinesh Karthik's wicket. Sportzpics for IPL
Wriddhiman runs between wickets. He scored a 29 in 22 balls before being dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Sportzpics for IPL
Faf du Plessis fields during the GT vs RCB match. Sportzpics for IPL
Rahul Tewatia and David Miller stitched together an 82 off 49 ball partnership to see Gujarat Titans over the finish line. Sportzpics for IPL
Rahul Tewatia and David Miller stitched together an 82 off 49 ball partnership to see Gujarat Titans over the finish line. Sportzpics for IPL