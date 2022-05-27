IPL 2022: Buttler masterclass helps RR outplay RCB in Qualifier 2

4/8

Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals during Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2022 between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Buttler crossed the 800-run mark this season. Jaiswal (21 off 13 balls), who smashed Mohammad Siraj for two sixes and a four in the opening over, set the tone for the Royals as they raced to 67 for one in the powerplay. Sportzpics for IPL