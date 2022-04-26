IPL 2022: Bowlers hold nerve as spirited PBKS have last laugh against CSK
Check out photos from IPL 2022 match between CSK and PBKS.
Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball as Punjab Kings held nerve to beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in an IPL 2022match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Rabada finished with figures of 2/23. Sportzpics
CSK asked PBKS to bat after winning the toss. Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 88 as Punjab posted 187/4 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
Bhanuka Rajapaksa played his part with a 32-ball knock of 42. Sportzpics
In CSK's reply, Ambati Rayudu amassed 78 off 39 balls before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. Sportzpics
Having lost Rayudu in the 18th over, MS Dhoni came into play but managed just 12 runs off eight balls. Sportzpics
Rishi Dhawan, wearing a safety shield, finished with figures of 2/39. He removed Shivam Dube in the seventh over before halting CSK's momentum with the dismissal of Dhoni in the final over. Sportzpics