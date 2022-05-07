IPL 2022: Bowlers guide Lucknow Super Giants to 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to almost clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday.
Lucknow Super Giants players after winning Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. KKR were bundled out for 101 in 14.3 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate the wicket of Anukul Roy of of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Avesh Khan and Jason Holder took three wickets apiece. Sportzpics for IPL
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Russell scored 45 off 19 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Baba Indrajith of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL
Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total. Sportzpics for IPL
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Russell was pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2 for 22. Sportzpics for IPL
Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after scoring a fifty during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA International Stadium in Pune Saturday. De Kock was top-scorer for LSG with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer run outs captain of Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Rahul was dismissed on a rare diamond duck after a superb direct hit from Shreyas Iyer in the first over of the second innings. Sportzpics for IPL