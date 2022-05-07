IPL 2022: Bowlers guide Lucknow Super Giants to 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders

5/8

Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during Match 53 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total. Sportzpics for IPL