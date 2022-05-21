Photos

IPL 2022: Bowlers, Ashwin save the day as RR overcome CSK to clinch second place

Check out photos from the IPL 2022 league match between RR and CSK.

FirstCricket Staff May 21, 2022 00:59:05 IST
Yashaswi Jaiswal (59) starred as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to clinch second spot in the IPL 2022 tournament. Sportzpics
CSK won the toss and opted to bat. Moeen Ali played a splendid knock of 93 off 57 balls. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni played his part with 26 off 28 balls as CSK were restricted to 150/6. Sportzpics
Prashant Solanki picked up two wickets, those of Jaiswal and Hetmyer. He finished with figures of 2/20 from two overs. Sportzpics
R Ashwin played a sensible unbeaten knock of 40 with the bat to take RR over the finish line with two balls to spare. Sportzpics
