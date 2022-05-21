IPL 2022: Bowlers, Ashwin save the day as RR overcome CSK to clinch second place
Check out photos from the IPL 2022 league match between RR and CSK.
1/5
Yashaswi Jaiswal (59) starred as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to clinch second spot in the IPL 2022 tournament. Sportzpics
2/5
CSK won the toss and opted to bat. Moeen Ali played a splendid knock of 93 off 57 balls. Sportzpics
3/5
MS Dhoni played his part with 26 off 28 balls as CSK were restricted to 150/6. Sportzpics
4/5
Prashant Solanki picked up two wickets, those of Jaiswal and Hetmyer. He finished with figures of 2/20 from two overs. Sportzpics
5/5
R Ashwin played a sensible unbeaten knock of 40 with the bat to take RR over the finish line with two balls to spare. Sportzpics