IPL 2022: Avesh Khan, Jason Holder impress with ball as LSG hold off SRH in thriller
Skipper KL Rahul (68 off 50) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) hit half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants scored 169 for 7 and then restricted Sunrisers to 157 for 9. Avesh Khan took 4 for 24 while Jason Holder took 3/34.
KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants
Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants
Rahul Tripathi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad takes a catch of Deepak Hooda of Lucknow super giants
Kane Williamson captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot
Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants
Jason Holder of Lucknow super giants bowls
Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants runout by Romario Shepherd of the Sunrisers Hyderabad
T. Natarajan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebartes after takes a wicket of KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow super giants
Manish Pandey of Lucknow super giants takes a catch of Abhishek Sharma of the Sunrisers Hyderabad