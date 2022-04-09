IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli headline RCB's seven-wicket win over MI
Mumbai Indians followed another high-profile team Chennai Super Kings to lose their fourth match on the trot as Royal Challengers Bangalore cantered to an easy seven-wicket win in an IPL match on Saturday.
Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts after getting dismissed during match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Kohli scored 48 runs off 36 balls. Sportzpics for IPL
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL
Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL
Jaydev Unadkat of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 18 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday.<br />Sportzpics for IPL
Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Suryakumar (68) blasted five fours and six maximums to take the five-time champions to a competitive score of 151. Sportzpics for IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during match 18 of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Sportzpics for IPL
Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians during match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Patel (2/23) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) were the top bowlers, while Akash Deep (1/20) also accounted for a wicket. Sportzpics for IPL
Captain of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma plays a shot during match 18 of the IPL 2022 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Invited to bat, Rohit Sharma (26) and Ishan Kishan (26) added 50 runs off 38 balls but MI suffered a collapse, slipping to 79 for six. Sportzpics for IPL