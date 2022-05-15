IPL 2022: All-round Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs
Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday.
Players walk off the field after Match 63 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants bats during Match 63 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls while Marcus Stoinis contributed 27. Sportzpics for IPL
Prasidh Krishna of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 63 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants during Match 63 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals. Sportzpics for IPL
Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants runs out James Neesham of Rajasthan Royals during Match 63 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on 15 May, 2022. Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Sportzpics for IPL
Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals during Match 63 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
Yashaswi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals fist bump during Match 63 of the IPL 2022 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 41 off 29 balls while Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 32 and 39 respectively. Sportzpics for IPL
Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during Match 63 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL