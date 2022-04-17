IPL 2022: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran guide SRH to their 4th consecutive win
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
1/8
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate their win against Punjab Kings during Match 28 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. SRH chased down the target of 151 in 18.5 overs. Sportzpics for IPL
2/8
Aiden Markram (left) and Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad fist bump during Match 28 of the IPL 2022 between the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Windies wicketkeeper-batter Pooran (41 not out off 27) and Markram (35 not out off 30) stitched an unbroken 75-run partnership from 50 balls to take SRH over the line. Sportzpics for IPL
3/8
Rahul Chahar of Punjab Kings bowls during Match 28 of the IPL 2022 between the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
4/8
Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 28 of the IPL 2022 between the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Hyderabad did not have a perfect start and lost skipper Kane Williamson (3) early in the fourth over with Rabada drawing the first blood. Sportzpics for IPL
5/8
Umran Malik of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Odean Smith of Punjab Kings during Match 28 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Malik was the standout bowler for SRH, picking 4 wickets for 28. He took three wickets and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended being a maiden. Sportzpics for IPL
6/8
Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson takes the catch of Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings during Match 28 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL
7/8
Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings bats during Match 28 of the IPL 2022 between the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Livingstone scored 60 off 33 balls, his third fifty of the season. Sportzpics for IPL
8/8
Bhuvneshwar Kumar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings during Match 28 of the IPL 2022 between the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar scalped 3 for 22. Sportzpics for IPL