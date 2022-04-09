IPL 2022: Abhishek Sharma stars in easy 8-wicket win for SRH against CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad opnener Abhishek Sharma played a decisive knock of 75 as SRH chased down tricky 155 by the 18th over in Mumbai on Saturday
SRH captain Kane Williamson (right) scored a patient 40-ball 32 while anchoring the chase with Abhishek Sharma. The duo added 89 runs for the opening wicket. Sportzpics/IPL
Rahul Tripathi stayed on till the end with an unbeaten 39 while adding crucial 56 runs for the second wicket with Abhishek during IPL 2022 Match 17 in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni had a forgettable outing as he could only score 3 runs on the day while CSK could only post 154/7 in 20 overs batting first at the DY Patil Stadium. Sportzpics
Moeen Ali was the only CSK batter who found some sort of timing on the day as he contributed a 35-ball 48 to give his side something to build upon as they lost two wickets within powerplay. Sportzpics
SRH bowler Washington Sundar (centre) was the most economical bowler on the day as he finished with a bowling figure of 2/21 in his full quota of overs. He claimed wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu. Sportzpics
Playing his maiden IPL season, Marco Jansen had his moment of the day as he claimed the prized scalp of MS Dhoni, whom he claimed with a slow and short length delivery. The batter tried to pull it but could only top edge it to Umran Malik at fine leg. Sportzpics