IPL 2021: Sunil Narine puts in spectacular all-round performance as KKR beat RCB in eliminator

Highlights, RCB vs KKR Eliminator, IPL 2021 Full Cricket Score: Kolkata beat Bangalore by 4 wickets IPL 2021, Eliminator 1 Live Updates: Dan Christian to bowl, and Shakib al Hasan hits a boundary off his first ball! It's scooped brilliantly over short fine leg! Very nice stuff from Shakib, innovative cricket under real pressure. Single now, two runs needed off four balls. Rapid single, and the scores are level! Shakib was sprinting almost before Morgan had made contact with the ball. KKR win by 4 wickets! It was a nervy finish, but they will now face Delhi Capitals for a spot in the final! Royal Challengers Bangalore's season comes to an end, and their wait for a title continues.