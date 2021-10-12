IPL 2021: Sunil Narine puts in spectacular all-round performance as KKR beat RCB in eliminator
Check out some of the best photos from the Kolkata Knight Riders' four-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first eliminator of the IPL 2021 playoffs.
1/7
The Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets as Virat Kohli played his final match as RCB captain. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
2/7
Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli got RCB off to a pretty good start with a partnership of 49.<br />Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
3/7
Some excellent bowling from Sunil Narine then saw him completely dismantle the RCB batting line-up, as he took 4 wickets, including those of Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
4/7
KKR were ultimately given a target of 139 to chase down, and they got started on the right note, as Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill came up with a partnership of 41. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
5/7
RCB's bowlers did well to pull it back a little, taking important wickets. One of the standout performers was Harshal Patel, whose two wickets meant he tied for most wickets in a season with Bravo on 32. Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL
6/7
Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj also picked up a couple of wickets apiece, and for a while, it looked like RCB might have done enough to restrict KKR. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL
7/7
However Sunil Narine then added to his wickets with an explosive knock, in which he hit three sixes in a single over to give KKR the push they needed to get across the finish line. Photo by Rahul Gulati / Sportzpics for IPL