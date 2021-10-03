IPL 2021: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal power RR to seven-wicket win over CSK

Highlights, IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Dube, Jaiswal fifties lead Rajasthan to victory Live Score, IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Cricket Score: Asif to bowl the over. 4 runs needed off the last 18 bals. Shivam Dube hits it down the ground, but there's not enough pace on it to take it to the boundary rope. Two runs. This has been a true dismantling of Chennai's bowling attack, where has this Rajasthan been all season?! Could we be witnessing the beginning of a remarkable come from behind display from Sanju Samson and co? The mind says no, it's too premature to say, but after this free-scoring display, the heart would love to see it happen. A lengthy pause, as Asif undergoes treatment, looks like it's a case of cramps. Asif unable to complete his over, Moeen Ali on. Single. One run needed. Philipps runs a single, and Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets! In the grand scheme of things, this loss won't bother CSK too much, but it'll mean everything to Rajasthan, whose bid for playoff qualification remains alive as they join three other teams tied on 10 points after 12 matches.