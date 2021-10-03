IPL 2021: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal power RR to seven-wicket win over CSK
Check out some of the best photos from the Rajasthan Royals' seven-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of IPL 2021.
Rajasthan Royals' Shivam Dube played a thrilling knock of 64 off 42 to power his team to a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. SportzPics
Ruturaj Gaikwad played excellently for Chennai, batting from start to finish and scoring a century off of 60 balls, to lead them to a pretty decent total of 189. SportzPics
Rahul Tewatia was probably Rajasthan's best bowler on the evening, picking up three wickets, two of which were stumpings. While Rajasthan made sure that Gaikwad didn't have a settled partner for too long, they were unable to get the dangerman out. SportzPics
Knowing that they had a pretty big target in front of them, Rajasthan Royals came out swinging, and the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis put together a partnership of 77 runs in just 32 balls. Jaiswal also scored a half-century in just 19 balls. SportzPics
Shardul Thakur picked up a couple of wickets in the shape of Evin Lewis and Sanju Samson, but the CSK bowling attack proved unable to stem the flow of RR, and eventually, with fifteen balls remaining, RR were able to chase down the target. SportzPics