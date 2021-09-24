IPL 2021: Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer star as KKR beat MI by seven wickets
Check out some of the best photos from KKR's seven-wicket win over MI in Match 34 of IPL 2021
Rahul Tripathi scored a free-flowing knock of 74 as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a target of 156 to beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. SportzPics
Mumbai Indians lost the toss and were put out to bat first, and Rohit Sharma looked in fine form in the early few overs, scoring 33 runs. SportzPics
Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Sunil Narine, who got the wicket of the danger man when Sharma hit the ball high into the night sky, only for it to come down into the hands of Shubman Gill at the long-on boundary. SportzPics
Quinton de Kock was the other main driving force in Mumbai Indians' innings, and his 55 off 42 had them poised to put up a decent total, but unfortunately, the players that came after him just could not build on the foundation he had created. SportzPics
Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill began KKR's innings with some explosive batting, but Jasprit Bumrah managed to dismiss Gill and stem the tide for a brief while. SportzPics
However, Bumrah efforts would go in vain, as KKR kept the intensity high and kept playing some attacking cricket, despite losing a few wickets along the way. KKR eventually chased down the target with a whopping 29 balls remaining, and leapfrogged Mumbai into fourth place in the IPL table. SportzPics