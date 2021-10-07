Photos

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings hand Chennai Supers Kings crushing defeat to end league stage in style

Check out some of the best photos from the Punjab Kings' six-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in match 53 of IPL 2021.

FirstCricket Staff October 07, 2021 20:15:01 IST
KL Rahul powered Punjab to a six-wicket win over CSK with his knock of 98. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
1/5
KL Rahul powered Punjab to a six-wicket win over CSK with his knock of 98. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first, which turned out to be the right decision, seeing as CSK struggled massively to build partnerships. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
2/5
KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first, which turned out to be the right decision, seeing as CSK struggled massively to build partnerships. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for Punjab, taking two wickets, namely those of Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. SportzPics Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
3/5
Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for Punjab, taking two wickets, namely those of Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. SportzPics Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Faf du Plessis was the sole driving force for Chennai, and his knock of 76 eventually got them to a total of 134.<br />Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL
4/5
Faf du Plessis was the sole driving force for Chennai, and his knock of 76 eventually got them to a total of 134.<br />Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL
Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets for CSK, but eventually it just wasn't enough as Rahul played some brilliant cricket to guide PBKS to a win in just 13 overs.<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
5/5
Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets for CSK, but eventually it just wasn't enough as Rahul played some brilliant cricket to guide PBKS to a win in just 13 overs.<br />Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL