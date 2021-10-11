IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's heroics power Chennai Super Kings into ninth final
Check out some of the best photos from Chennai Super Kings' four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 Playoffs.
MS Dhoni powered his Chennai Super Kings side to a 4-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier with a clutch innings of 18 runs in 6 balls. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Prithvi Shaw got Delhi Capitals off to a good start, scoring 60 runs off 34 balls. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Josh Hazlewood of Chennai Super Kings took two wickets to put Delhi under some serious pressure. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Rishabh Pant scored a half-century to take Delhi to 172/5. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Robin Uthappa got Chennai off to a super start, with a knock of 63 off 44. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad then picked up the pace and hit a knock of 70, giving Chennai a good platform to see out the match. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL