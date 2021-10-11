IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's heroics power Chennai Super Kings into ninth final

IPL 2021: RR took the game away in first six overs, says CSK captain MS Dhoni after defeat Rajasthan Royals chased down the stiff 190-run target in 17.3 overs courtesy 50 off 21 balls from Yashasvi Jasiwal and 64 not out off 42 balls from Shivam Dube which overshadowed the hundred from 'Player of the Match' Ruturaj Gaikwad.