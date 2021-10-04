IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets, edge towards playoff qualification
Check out some of the best photos from Kolkata Knight Riders' six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 49 of IPL 2021.
Shubman Gill scored a half-century as the Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Tim Southee stuck early to remove Wriddhiman Saha, trapping him for LBW on the second ball of the match. He also played a vital role in the dismissal of Jason Roy, taking the catch. From then on, SRH just could not put a decent partnership together. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
Kane Williamson was one of the few half-decent batters for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he top-scored with 26 runs. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Varun Chakaravarthy also got a couple of wickets, and Kolkata Knight Riders ultimately managed to limit Sunrisers Hyderabad to a score of 115/8. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Despite having to defend a pretty low total, Sunrisers Hyderabad did well to make it a challenge for KKR. Jason Holder picked up a couple of wickets in the shape of Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
Ultimately though, Shubman Gill's knock did well to put KKR in a good position, and Dinesh Karthik saw them over the finish line, hitting 18 off 12 balls. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL