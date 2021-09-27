IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson star as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals
Check out some of the best photos from Sunrisers Hyderabad's seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in match 40 of IPL 2021.
1/5
Jason Roy scored a free-flowing 60 off 42 balls to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Photo by Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL
2/5
Sanju Samson played an excellent innings for his Rajasthan Royals side, scoring 82 runs in 57 balls. For a while, it looked like he would be able to take RR to a gargantuan total, but after his wicket fell, they crumbled. Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
3/5
Siddarth Kaul bowled an excellent final over, in which he took two wickets and gave away just four runs as RR were restricted to 164/5. SportzPics
4/5
Wriddhiman Saha came out swinging, and he and Jason Roy got Hyderabad off to a great start, scoring 57 runs in the first five overs. SportzPics
5/5
With a strong foundation having been put in place by Saha and Roy, Kane Williamson played a cool and composed knock of 51 to guide his team over the finish line with an over and a half to spare. Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL