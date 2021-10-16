IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings ease past Kolkata Knight Riders in final to win fourth title
Check out some of the best photos from the Chennai Super Kings' fourth IPL title win after a 27-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of IPL 2021.
Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to claim their fourth IPL title. SportzPics
Chennai Super Kings batter first, and they got off to a great start thanks to Faf du Plessis, who scored 86 runs. Sportzpics
The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali played supporting roles for Du Plessis, with Ali smashing 37 off 20. SportzPics
KKR veteran Sunil Narine picked up two wickets, but could not do enough to prevent CSK from putting up a massive total of 192/3. SportzPics.
Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill began on a positive note for KKR, putting together a partnership of 91. Sportzpics
Shardul Thakur took a couple of quickfire wickets in the eleventh over to derail KKR's chase. Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja also stood out with a couple of wickets and two spectacular catches to limit KKR to a final tally of 165/9, 27 runs short of their target. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the win during the final of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings won the Orange cap. SportzPics