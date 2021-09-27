IPL 2021: All-round Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs
Check out the best photos from Royal Challengers Bangalore's 54-run win over the Mumbai Indians in match 39 of IPL 2021.
Glenn Maxwell starred with both bat and ball as the Royal Challengers Bangalore put in an all-round performance to beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs. SportzPics
RCB's batting started off on the wrong note, with Jasprit Bumrah taking the early wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. Bumrah would go on to take the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers as well. SportzPics
Virat Kohli was pivotal in steering RCB to a defendable total, scoring a half-century which saw him reach the 10000-run mark in T20 Cricket. He was aided by Glenn Maxwell, who scored 56 runs. RCB eventually managed to post a total of 165, after losing wickets in quick succession towards the end of their innings. SportzPics
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock then got Mumbai off to a pretty good start, putting together a partnership of 57 runs. SportzPics
Though it looked like Mumbai's opening pair were going to lead the team to victory, Yuzvendra Chahal engineered a breakthrough for RCB, as he picked up the wicket of de Kock in his very first over. Sportzpics
After the initial wicket, RCB's bowlers went to town, taking wickets with ease. Harshal Patel was probably the pick of the bunch, as he dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar in successive deliveries to bag a hat-trick. He also got the wicket of Adam Milne to take his tally for the evening to 4 wickets. SportzPics