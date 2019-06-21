1/8 In India, the main event for the International Yoga Day was held at the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, with the prime minister performing various 'asanas' along with 40,000 people at the Prabhat Tara ground. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @narendramodi In India, the main event for the International Yoga Day was held at the Jharkhand capital Ranchi,...

2/8 And in Jalandhar, members of the 2 Army Dog Unit performed doga (dog yoga), the canines doing the asanas along with the Army personnel. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @ANI

3/8 Scenes of mass yoga exercises in open grounds, parks and halls were mirrored in various parts of the country, in the waters of the Digaru river in Arunachal Pradesh where ITBP troopers performed asanas and even in the icy heights of the Himalayas. Image credit: Twitter/@adgpi

4/8 Mumbai Port Trust was also seen celebrating the International Yoga Day along with actress Shilpa Shetty. Image credit: Twitter/@PIB_India

5/8 The ships of INS Ranvir stationed in the Bay of Bengal, SNC, INS Sujata, Magar and Sagardhawani deployed on a maritime surveillance mission, also conducted yoga at sea, a Defence press release said. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

6/8 The celebration went on to be seen by Income Tax officials as well, in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Income Tax department officials were conducting workshops for a special yoga session at Hyderabad. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @PIB_India

7/8 The celebration went on to the prime minister's home state in Gujarat, where Indian Army troops and their families can be seen performing yoga in Bhuj to celebrate the International Yoga Day. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ANI