1/11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi led around 50,000 volunteers in performing yoga to mark the fourth anniversary of the International Yoga Day at the Forest Research Institute campus in Dehradun on Thursday. Twitter/@PIB_India

2/11 Addressing the gathering, the prime minister spoke about the the global acceptance of yoga and how it has become a unifying force for mankind. Twitter/@PIB_India

3/11 Other BJP and NDA leaders too took part in similar events across the country. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu performed yoga in Mumbai. He said he wanted yoga to to become a people's movement. Twitter/@VicePresidentOfIndia

4/11 Officers and sailors of the Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri practiced yoga. Twitter/@PIB_India

5/11 Delhi Police members perform yoga in Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi. The police commissioner said that the lifestyle of a police person was full of stress and stated he wanted to spread more awareness about yoga in the department. Twitter/@PIB_India

6/11 The Indo-Tibetian Border Police performed Surya Namaskar in Himayalay. Twitter/PIB_India

7/11 Over 1,000 soldiers belonging to CRPF and BSF in Naya Raipur celebrated International Yoga Day. Twitter/BSF_India

8/11 International Yoga Day celebrations take place in Leh Ladakh region. Twitter/@airnewsalerts

9/11 Participating at an event in Noida, Union minister Piyush Goyal urged everyone to take a pledge to practice yoga every day to achieve a better physical, mental and spiritual health. Twitter/@PIB_India

10/11 A large number of women assembled in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh to celebrate International Yoga Day. Twitter/@airnewsalerts