International Tiger Day: A roaring time with the tigers of India

Showstoppers: As per the 2019 tiger census, there are 2,967 of them across India. They are the most fascinating and sought-after animals during safaris across the wildlife reserves in the country. Imagine the luck when tourists came upon this image of the tiny cubs in Corbett National Park. We have to agree with what Jim Corbett once said about the tigers: A tiger is a large-hearted gentleman with boundless courage… when he is exterminated — as exterminated he will be unless public opinion rallies to his support — India will be the poorer by having lost the finest of her fauna". Image Courtesy: @neeraj.bantia/Instagram