International rapper and Love Nwantiti singer CKay gets a grand welcome to Mumbai by Jackky Bhagnani's bash
The international meets Bollywood bash saw many in attendance including Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal, Mudassar Aziz and Akanksha Sharma among others.
It was a starry night at actor-producer, Jackky Bhagnani’s house last night as he turned host for the night’s intimate bash thrown for the international rapper and Love Nwantiti singer, Ckay. The Pooja Entertainment producer was seen welcoming the singer as they both posed in black outfits. While Jackky rocked a black t-shirt with black jeans and black shoes, CKay rocked a Mettalica hoodie with black pants and white sneakers.
