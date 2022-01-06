Inside the US Capitol Riots: When Trump supporters put American democracy under siege
More than 700 people have been arrested over the incident, which Democrats often describe as an insurrection that aimed to violently prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory
The US prepared to mark the first anniversary of the attacks on its seat of government by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. He was impeached by the US House of Representatives for "inciting" the riot. In this image, police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol. AP
Crowds marched to the Capitol and fought through undermanned lines of police who lacked guidance from their superiors or help from the National Guard. The rioters broke into the building and began searching for lawmakers, forcing evacuations of the House and Senate. AP
The aftermath of the riots hangs heavy over snow-covered Capitol Hill, in the relationships that deepened between lawmakers who feared for their lives that day and those that have frayed beyond repair. The Capitol, before the riot a symbol of the openness of American democracy, remains closed to most visitors in part because of the coronavirus pandemic public health concerns, but also because of the escalated number of violent threats against lawmakers. AP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including member of the QAnon conspiracy group Jake Angeli, aka Yellowstone Wolf, had entered the US Capitol and went on a rampage. They used their fists and flagpoles to break through the windows of the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden's victory. AP
Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Florida front, stands in the well on the floor of the US Senate on that unfortunate day. Facing trial, Hodgkins' attorney wrote in part, "This country has a long history of the public seeking to punish those who are perceived to have done wrong in 'their' eyes... A significant percentage of our population will 'cancel' Mr Hodgkins because of 15-minutes of bad judgement, casting stones in his directions, all the while never fully realising their own indiscretions and hypocrisy." AP
Facing prison time, many 6 January, 2021 rioters admit they were wrong to enter the US Capitol and disavow political violence, despite what former President Donald Trump claims in spreading lies about the attack. Some directly blame Trump for misleading them and warn Trump supporters not to trust him. Others remain defiant and allege they are victims of so-called cancel culture. AP