Inside the US Capitol Riots: When Trump supporters put American democracy under siege

5/6

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Florida front, stands in the well on the floor of the US Senate on that unfortunate day. Facing trial, Hodgkins' attorney wrote in part, "This country has a long history of the public seeking to punish those who are perceived to have done wrong in 'their' eyes... A significant percentage of our population will 'cancel' Mr Hodgkins because of 15-minutes of bad judgement, casting stones in his directions, all the while never fully realising their own indiscretions and hypocrisy." AP