Inside Indian Railways' first pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station
The pod has features such as free WiFi, air conditioning, charging points and a reading light. Cost of the pod is Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours
1/6
Tired and want a rest? But don’t want to pay too much? Head on down to Indian Railways’ first-of-its-kind pod hotel, situated at Mumbai Central station in the financial capital of India. The first pod hotel by the Indian Railways was inaugurated virtually on Wednesday by Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve from Churchgate station in south Mumbai. Image Courtesy: @RailMinIndia/Twitter
2/6
For the unknown, a pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules and provides affordable overnight accommodation. Cost of staying at this pod hotel won’t burn a hole in your pocket. One can stay at the pod rooms by paying Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours. Image Courtesy: @RailMinIndia/Twitter
3/6
Built on the first floor of the Mumbai Central Railway Station building, the pod hotel — called Urbanpod — has 48 capsules in total — namely 30 Classic Pods, seven Ladies only, 10 Private Pods and one for differently-abled as well. Image Courtesy: @RailMinIndia/Twitter
4/6
The pods will have features such as WiFi, air conditioning, key card access, washrooms and CCTV surveillance apart from other basic amenities. Image Courtesy: @RailMinIndia/Twitter
5/6
The swanky new pod rooms at Mumbai Central have evoked positive response on social media. "Wow. This is awesome," wrote one Twitter user. "Unbelievable," another said. Many said they hoped the pod rooms would be maintained well. Image Courtesy: @RailMinIndia/Twitter
6/6
The concept of pod hotels was started in Japan in the late 1970s, where space is at a premium and the population is high. The idea behind them is provide people with enough space to feel comfortable and get a good night's rest. Image Courtesy: @RailMinIndia/Twitter