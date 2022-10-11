Inside Hardik Pandya’s birthday celebration with teammates in Australia ahead of T20 World Cup
Hardik Pandya celebrated his birthday with his India teammates in Perth, Australia, and cut the cake as he turned 29 on Tuesday, October 11.
India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated his 29th birthday on October 11, 2022, in Perth, Australia where he is with Team India for the T20 World Cup 2022.
India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, and off-spinner R Ashwin were among many who were present at Hardik’s cake-cutting ceremony. Twitter/BCCI
Hardik and his teammates along with staff members were out early in the morning in Perth for the cake-cutting session.
Hardik Pandya, dressed in a dark blue jacket and blue jeans for the special occasion.
Hardik Pandya blowing candles on his birthday cake. Twitter/BCCI
KL Rahul wished Hardik Pandya on social media. Instagram/KL Rahul
Dinesh Karthik took to Instagram to share a pic with Hardik Pandya while wishing him a very happy birthday. Instagram/ Dinesh Karthik
Virat Kohli out strolling with birthday boy Hardik Pandya In Australia. Instagram