Inside 14-km-long Zojila tunnel that will connect Srinagar to Leh all-year round

The Zojila part of the tunnel is to be functional in 2026, but Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on a visit to the project site that he hopes the work on the tunnels will be finished before the 2024 general election. “It’s a challenge I know, but I’m confident they can do it on time,” Gadkari had said. “Obviously, we would want it to be finished before the elections.” AP