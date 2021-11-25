INS Vela, fourth Scorpene-class submarine, commissioned into Indian Navy
Naval chief Admiral Karambir Singh was present at the ceremony in Mumbai where the diesel-electric submarine, which has stealth and combat capabilities, was commissioned
The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned submarine INS Vela, its fourth Scorpene-class submarine today in Mumbai. The commissioning of this submarine will add more teeth to the country's naval prowess. Image Courtesy: @navalgroup_IN/Twitter
This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75. INS Vela is a diesel attack submarine, which is designed to act as a sea denial as well as access denial warfare to the adversary. The submarine was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh. AFP
This submarine is named after the decommissioned one, which served the Indian Navy from 1973 to 2010. INS Vela is capable of offensive operations across the entire spectrum of naval warfare including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance. AP
The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France. Image Courtesy: @navalgroup_IN/Twitter
Launched in May 2019, INS Vela has completed all trials, including weapon and sensor trials since then despite COVID-19 induced restrictions. AFP