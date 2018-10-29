1/8 Indonesian airline, Lion Air flight JT610 crashed into the sea and sank on 29 October, 2018. Twitter/@SAR_NASIONAL Indonesian airline, Lion Air flight JT610 crashed into the sea and sank on 29 October, 2018....

Workers of PT Pertamina stand onboard Prabu ship as they watch what is believed to be debris from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, off the shore of Karawang regency.

People watch rescue team members heading to the Lion Air flight JT610, sea crash location in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency confirmed the crash and had said that a tug boat had seen the flight fall into the sea.

Officials from Indonesia's safety transport committee could not confirm the cause of the crash as the plane's blackbox has not been recovered.

Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed to be from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship.

The National Search and Rescue Agency's deputy chief, Nugroho Budi Wiryanto, said some 300 people including soldiers, police and local fishermen are involved in the search.