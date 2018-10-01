1/7 The 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck in Indonesia on Friday, toppling buildings and sending walls of seawater crashing into the city of Palu. An aerial view of part of the city after the disaster. Reuters The 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck in Indonesia on Friday, toppling buildings and sending walls...

2/7 Rescuers were scrambling on Sunday to try to find trapped victims in collapsed buildings. They raced against the clock and a lack of equipment to save those still trapped in the rubble. PTI

3/7 Mass graves were being readied for victims of the disaster in a desperate attempt to stave off disease. The authorities said that the death toll is expected to rise further. AP

4/7 People survey the damage following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu. Desperate survivors turned to looting shops for basics like food, water and fuel as the police looked on. The government promised it would reimburse owners. PTI

5/7 Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the region on Sunday afternoon and urged a "day and night" effort to save those who can be saved. He also authorised the opening of doors to dozens of international aid agencies and NGOs lined up to provide live-saving assistance. AP

6/7 A double-arched yellow bridge collapsed, and its ribs twisted as cars bobbed in the water below. Satellite imagery provided by regional relief teams showed severe damage at some of the area's major ports, with large ships tossed on land, quays and bridges trashed and shipping containers thrown around. AP