1/6
India's women's 53Kg Weightlifting gold medallist Sanjita Chanu waves during the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games
India's women's 53Kg Weightlifting gold medallist Sanjita Chanu waves during the medal ceremony...
2/6
Wales's men's 69Kg weightlifting gold medalist Gareth Evans, centre, with Sri Lanka's silver medalist Mudiyanselage Dissanayake, left, and India's bronze medalist Deepak Lather pose after the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games. AP
Wales's men's 69Kg weightlifting gold medalist Gareth Evans, centre, with Sri Lanka's silver...
3/6
Deepak Lather in action in the men's 69kg category. AP
Deepak Lather in action in the men's 69kg category. AP
4/6
India's players celebrate after scoring a goal against Malaysia during their women's field hockey match at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. AFP
India's players celebrate after scoring a goal against Malaysia during their women's field hockey...
5/6
India's Sanjita Chanu competes in the women's 53Kg Weightlifting final during the Commonwealth Games,cin Gold Coast. AP
India's Sanjita Chanu competes in the women's 53Kg Weightlifting final during the Commonwealth...
6/6
India's Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after winning the women's doubles tie. PTI
India's Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa celebrate after winning the women's doubles tie. PTI