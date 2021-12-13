India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021; see photos from finale
Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at an event in Isreal today. The beauty from Chandigarh was crowned by Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.
1/5
India's Harnaaz Sandhu waves after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant. (Photo: AP)
2/5
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns India's Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021. (Photo: AP)
3/5
India's Harnaaz Sandhu is announced as the new Miss Universe 2021. (Photo: AP)
4/5
India's Harnaaz Sandhu performs as she takes part in the National Costume portion of the Miss Universe pageant. (Photo: AP)
5/5
India's Harnaaz Sandhu participates in the swimsuit round. (Photo: AP)