India's fight against COVID-19 enters new era as it begins vaccinations for teens aged between 15-18
Teenagers in the age group of 15-18 lined up across the country outside medical centres to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The new drive comes as the country is witnessing a spike in daily infections owing to the Omicron variant
The COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group began across India on 3 January as inoculation centres across the country started administering the shots to the younger population. The process to vaccinate children has commenced amid a scare of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. PTI
State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites. In Delhi, vaccination centres at Fortis hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and other facilities began administering the jabs to younger population. In Maharashtra, the teenagers were offered flowers, pens and masks after taking the jabs. PTI
The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on 27 December. According to official data, out of 5 lakh vaccinations till 11 am, 3.85 lakh vaccinations have been administered to children between 15-18 years of age. AP
The registration for teenager had opened on Saturday. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries. AP
Doctors have urged parents to bring their children for vaccination as soon as possible to lend them protection amid a fear of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. AFP
The vaccination drive is open to all those who are born in 2007. Data reveals that approximately 10 crore children in the 15-18 age group are eligible for the jab. AFP
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel looks on as a health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager, in Gandhinagar. PTI
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath interacts with teenagers as they wait to be administered with COVID-19 vaccine, in Lucknow. PTI