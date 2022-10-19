India's 2007 T20 World Cup champions - where are they now?

7/16

Yuvraj Singh who is another player who has been a part of the Indian team in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup retired from all forms of the game in June 2019. The left-handed player was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left lung and underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis. He was discharged from the hospital in March 2012. Yuvraj had given a thought to come out of retirement in 2020 and play for domestic team Punjab. However, his return was not accepted by the PCA as the all-rounder had played in foreign leagues. Yuvraj had been associated with Toronto Nationals franchise team in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament, Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2019 and in 2020, Yuvraj played in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge. He recently played the Road Safety World Series that India Legends won. AFP