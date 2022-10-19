India's 2007 T20 World Cup champions - where are they now?
Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik are the two players from the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team who will be featuring in the 2022 edition
Indian team led by MS Dhoni were crowned the World T20 champions after they won the inaugural tournament back in 2007. AFP
The then India skipper MS Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket on 15th August 2020. After winning the 2007 World Cup, the MS Dhoni-led India also lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. While he has retired from international cricket, he is still a part of the Indian Premier League as the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. Apart from this, Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army. AFP
Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was a part of the World Cup-winning team in 2007 as well as in 2011. The right-arm bowler retired from all forms of cricket in 2021. He was nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party to the Rajya Sabha as one of the candidates from the state of Punjab in March 2022 and later took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab in July 2022. AFP
India opener Gautam Gambhir also retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2019 and is a current member of the Lok Sabha since 2019. In IPL, Gambhir is the mentor of newly-formed franchise Lucknow Super Giants. AFP
Pacer S Sreesanth faced a lot of struggle after 2011 World Cup. The pacer was initially banned for life after spot-fixing in the 2013 IPL, the ban was reduced to seven years in August 2019. In March 2022, the right-arm bowler announced his retirement from domestic cricket. Sreesanth has also worked as an actor in a couple of Hindi films. AFP
Irfan Pathan also hung his boots from all forms of cricket in January 2020. The left-handed all-rounder was also a part of the Legends League Cricket which took place recently. Apart from this, Irfan Pathan has also been seen commentating. AFP
Yuvraj Singh who is another player who has been a part of the Indian team in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup retired from all forms of the game in June 2019. The left-handed player was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left lung and underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis. He was discharged from the hospital in March 2012. Yuvraj had given a thought to come out of retirement in 2020 and play for domestic team Punjab. However, his return was not accepted by the PCA as the all-rounder had played in foreign leagues. Yuvraj had been associated with Toronto Nationals franchise team in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament, Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2019 and in 2020, Yuvraj played in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge. He recently played the Road Safety World Series that India Legends won. AFP
Robin Uthappa recently hung his boots from all forms of cricket in September 2022. AFP
All-rounder Yusuf Pathan who made his international debut in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007, retired from all forms of cricket in February 2021. He was recently a part of the Legends League Cricket. AFP
India opening batter Virender Sehwag retired from all forms of International cricket in October 2015 and has been seen commentating during the matches. AFP
Rohit Sharma is one of the two players from the 2007 team who will be playing the 2022 T20 World Cup. In fact, Rohit will be leading India in the upcoming competition. AFP
India pacer RP Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018. AFP
Ajit Agarkar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2013 and began a career as a cricket analyst post his retirement. AFP
Joginder Sharma who bowled the last over in the 2007 World T20 final is now serving the Haryana Police as a Deputy superintendent of police. AFP
Piyush Chawla is currently a part of the Gujarat team in the domestic circuit. AFP
Dinesh Karthik is a part of the Indian team that will take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He is the second player from the 2007 side who will be featuring in the competition. AFP