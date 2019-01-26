1/6 India won the toss and Rohit Sharma got India off to a good start. He top-scored for India with a 96-ball 87. The quick start he gave, helped India set a platform for the middle order. AP India won the toss and Rohit Sharma got India off to a good start. He top-scored for India with a...

2/6 Shikhar Dhawan continued his good form from the other end. He scored 66 off 67 balls which included nine fours. AP Shikhar Dhawan continued his good form from the other end. He scored 66 off 67 balls which...

3/6 MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav finished the innings for India at 324/4. The social media was abuzz with Dhoni's pace of innings again as he scored 48 off 33 balls, which many felt was not the kind of knock the situation asked for. AP MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav finished the innings for India at 324/4. The social media was abuzz...

4/6 Martin Guptill got off to a shaky start as he got more than two reprieves at the start of the chase. But the luck did not last for long as he was gone for 15 soon off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP Martin Guptill got off to a shaky start as he got more than two reprieves at the start of the...

5/6 The turning point in the game was the wicket of Kane Williamson. The Kiwi captain was the side's best batsman in the first ODI and a lot was dependent on his performance here for New Zealand to chase the massive total down. He could only manage 20 off 11 balls before being removed by Mohammed Shami. AP The turning point in the game was the wicket of Kane Williamson. The Kiwi captain was the side's...