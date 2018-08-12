1/5
Rani Mukerji was the guest of honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, 2018. Twitter @RanbirsMerve
Rani Mukerji was the guest of honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, 2018. Twitter...
2/5
The actress hoisted the national flag joined by Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews at Federation Square. Twitter @ImShubzz1205
The actress hoisted the national flag joined by Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews at Federation...
3/5
Her film Hichki, which dealt with Tourette's syndrome will be screened at the film festival. Twitter @garyleecious
Her film Hichki, which dealt with Tourette's syndrome will be screened at the film...
4/5
IFFM director Mitu Lange (L) with Mukerji. Twitter @garyleecious
IFFM director Mitu Lange (L) with Mukerji. Twitter @garyleecious
5/5
The actress also clicked selfies with fans assembled at the event. Twitter @Rani_MukerjiFC
The actress also clicked selfies with fans assembled at the event. Twitter @Rani_MukerjiFC