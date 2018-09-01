1/6 Indian Boxer Amit Panghal beat Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov in a 3-2 split decision. AP Indian Boxer Amit Panghal beat Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov in a 3-2 split decision. AP

2/6 22-year-old Amit Panghal claimed the gold medal in the men's Light Fly (49kg) AP

3/6 Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar of India won the gold medal in the bridge men's pair final. AFP

4/6 The Indian women's team, comprised of Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshana Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna lost their final against Hong Kong and settled for a silver medal. AP

5/6 The Indian men's hockey team won their bronze medal match against Pakistan by a score of 2-1. AFP