The Indian Air Force celebrated its 87th birth anniversary on Tuesday (8 October). The mega event saw air displays, drills and grand flypast being held at the Hindon Air Station in Ghaziabad.

The event commenced with skydivers of the Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies, bearing the Indian Flag.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft Tejas flew past during the Air Force Day parade at an IAF station in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The flypast included the display of vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters followed by an aerobatic display. The Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aerobatic team flew past in formation during the Air Force Day parade.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft over Air Force Day parade. In this picture, an aircraft of the Indian Air Force Surya Kiran aerobatic team flies upside down during the Air Force Day parade at an IAF station in Ghaziabad.

Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force — the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron — which played a role in the Balakot airstrikes in February, were decorated with citations at the Hindon base by IAF chief RKS Bhadauria. In this picture, Apache helicopters fly past during the Air Force Day parade.

Sachin Tendulkar was also in attendance at the event. Seen here, the ex- cricketer turned Honorary Group Captain of the Indian Air Force (IAF) shook hands with Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria as army chief Bipin Rawat (left) looked on during the Air Force Day parade.

Members of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also partook in a march to commemorate the IAF's 87th anniversary. All the latest defence equipment were showcased.