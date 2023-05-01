Jennifer Bezos, Elona Musk: Indian AI artist reimagines some of the world’s richest men as women
An Indian digital artist and fellow AI enthusiast has reimagined how some of the world's richest men would look like, if they were women, using MidjourneyAI. The images include of people like Jeff Bezos as Jennifer Bezos, Elon Musk and Elona Musk, etc.
Ever imagined what the world would look like if instead of men being some of the richest people on earth be men, a group of women took that title? Seen here, is a portrait of Jeff Bezos, reimagined as a woman, Jennifer Bezos. Image Credit: Sahid via Instagram.
What if the global corporate world was led exclusively by women, as opposed to men? Well, an Indian artist did just that. Seen here, is Elona Musk, who is supposed to be the reimagined version of Tesla and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. Image Credit: Sahid via Instagram.
Sahid, is a digital creator and an AI enthusiast, who has learnt how to prompt AI image generators to create portraits of some of the biggest celebrities and personalities in the world in completely made-up scenarios. Here, we have Bill Gates, as Bella Gates. Image Credit: Sahid via Instagram.
In particular, Sahid uses Midjourney AI, one of the best AI generators, which is known for its distinct style of images. Portraits made using Midjourney, tend to have a painting-like aesthetic to them, instead of photographs. Seen here is Mark Zuckerberg, or Maria Zuckerberg. Image Credit: Sahid via Instagram.
Some of the other sets of images that Sahid has generated using AI, include images of Indian cricketers as babies, and of global business and political leaders working out at a gym. Seen here, is Jack Ma or Jacquiline Ma. Image Credit: Sahid via Instagram.
We also have India’s foremost industrialist, Sir Ratan Tata as well in the images that Sahid generated. Image Credit: Sahid via Instagram.