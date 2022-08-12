India@75: From Karnataka's Hampi to Jammu's Mubarak Mandi, monuments light up in Tricolour
Historic and important landmarks across the country are being cloaked in saffron, white and green to mark India's 75 years of Independence and what a sight it is to behold!
India is slowly turning saffron, white and green! Famous monuments and landmarks are being decked up in the Tricolour lights to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence. Uttar Pradesh's state legislature building looks wonderous in the three colours ahead of 15 August. AP
The iconic India Gate in Delhi looks beautiful as its illuminated in the three colours of India. The illuminations are part of the Centre's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Image Courtesy: @ani/Twitter
Hampi has been brilliantly illuminated with the National Flag to mark Amrit Mahotsav. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a remnant of the Vijayanagara Empire. Image Courtesy: @ShobhaBJP/Twitter
The Charminar, the pride of Telangana, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of I-Day celebrations. Image Courtesy: @ani/Twitter
The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ramappa Temple, also known as the Rudreshwara temple in the state of Telangana has also been beautifully bathed in the colours of the national flag. The temple which is located 15 km from Mulugu, 66 km from Warangal, and 209 km from Hyderabad is a Kakatiya-style Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Telangana. mage Courtesy: @HiHyderabad/Twitter
The iconic monument of Jammu Mubarak Mandi lit in tricolour to mark the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Image Courtesy: @ani/Twitter
The Bhatsa Dam, which supplies water to Mumbai and surrounding areas, has been lit up in the colours of the national flag. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the dam in Maharashtra's Thane was decorated with tricolour lights as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' campaign that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in July. Image Courtesy: @MoHUA_India/Twitter
The colours of the Tricolour were beamed onto the cascading waters from the Idukki Dam, which is one of the highest arch-dams in Asia. Image Courtesy: @roshyminister/Twitter