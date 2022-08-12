India@75: From Karnataka's Hampi to Jammu's Mubarak Mandi, monuments light up in Tricolour

7/8

The Bhatsa Dam, which supplies water to Mumbai and surrounding areas, has been lit up in the colours of the national flag. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the dam in Maharashtra's Thane was decorated with tricolour lights as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranaga' campaign that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in July. Image Courtesy: @MoHUA_India/Twitter